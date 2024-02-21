Damian Lillard defends Thanasis Antetokounmpo against Internet trolls

Damian Lillard has had enough of the Thanasis Antetokounmpo memes.

The Milwaukee Bucks star Lillard was interviewed this week by Complex Sports. During the interview, Lillard came to the defense of Bucks teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who is often targeted by trolls online for his play.

“I just see a lot of stuff on social media about TA,” said Lillard. “It’s a lot of guys that might feel like they were more talented, have more ability, but they could never take his spot. You know, people try to be funny.

“I would put good money that a lot of people talking on Twitter wouldn’t be able to beat him in a game of one-on-one,” Lillard added about Thanasis. “Defensively, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s athletic, he’s physical. You’re not gonna find a guy that’s more about the team, that show up, that work hard … I respect him a lot. I think that if people got to know him, they wouldn’t be joking as much.”

Lillard, a first-year Buck, will obviously defend his teammate every single time. But still, he is largely missing the point here. Nobody is arguing that Thanasis is a worse basketball player than Reddit user SnorkyMcPiglets. But rather the suggestion is that Thanasis may only be in the league because his brother Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP and the franchise superstar of the Bucks. That is a fair argument as Thanasis has averaged 2.5 points per game on 51/14/54 percent shooting splits over six career NBA seasons and seems to log more fights per 36 minutes than anything.

Thanasis, 31, clearly still conducts himself as a model teammate and a top professional, as Lillard attests to here. But in terms of his skillset, it might be better suited for the NBA G League or an overseas team. Even Charles Barkley, who recently went viral for a savage roast of Thanasis, would probably agree with that.