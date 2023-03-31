 Skip to main content
Thanasis Antetokounmpo ejected for headbutting Blake Griffin

March 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Thanasis Antetokounmpo got some playing time during garbage time of his Milwaukee Bucks’ 140-99 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, but he still got tossed from the game.

With just over a minute left, Antetokounmpo was getting set to to go up for a basket. Blake Griffin fouled him and wrapped him up, preventing him from going up for the basket.

Antetokounmpo responded by headbutting Griffin:

The two were separated. Antetokounmpo was called for a flagrant 2 foul and ejected, while Griffin was called for a flagrant 1 foul.

Jaylen Brown had some fun with the situation and offered his protective mask to Griffin.

Antetokounmpo had 1 point and 1 assist in 8 minutes before being ejected.

Losing by 41 points to Boston was bad, but then Antetokounmpo getting ejected at the end made things embarrassing for Milwaukee.

