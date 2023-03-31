Thanasis Antetokounmpo ejected for headbutting Blake Griffin

Thanasis Antetokounmpo got some playing time during garbage time of his Milwaukee Bucks’ 140-99 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, but he still got tossed from the game.

With just over a minute left, Antetokounmpo was getting set to to go up for a basket. Blake Griffin fouled him and wrapped him up, preventing him from going up for the basket.

Antetokounmpo responded by headbutting Griffin:

Thanasis ejected after head-butting Blake Griffin 😳 pic.twitter.com/gaQSIiFX59 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 31, 2023

The two were separated. Antetokounmpo was called for a flagrant 2 foul and ejected, while Griffin was called for a flagrant 1 foul.

Jaylen Brown had some fun with the situation and offered his protective mask to Griffin.

Jaylen really gave Blake his mask 🤣🤣🤣@FCHWPO @blakegriffin23 pic.twitter.com/Gwn9AckWP3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 31, 2023

Antetokounmpo had 1 point and 1 assist in 8 minutes before being ejected.

Losing by 41 points to Boston was bad, but then Antetokounmpo getting ejected at the end made things embarrassing for Milwaukee.