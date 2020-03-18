Thunder announce all players, staff test negative for COVID-19

The Oklahoma City Thunder shared some good news on Wednesday.

The team said that all players and staff who might have been exposed to the coronavirus were tested. All tests came back negative. The Thunder also said that they did not use the state resources for testing, suggesting they went private for that.

This is encouraging news for a lot of reasons. Obviously the first is that we want as many people as possible to be healthy. Secondly, there was great concern that the visiting Utah Jazz, who had two players test positive for COVID-19, could have spread the coronavirus. These results suggest the virus did not spread. This also suggests that the social distancing measures many have taken really will be effective in limiting the spread of the virus.