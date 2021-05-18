Tickets for Knicks’ first playoff game since 2013 are going for crazy prices

New York Knicks fans have eight long years of pent-up playoff demand, and the ticket prices for their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks certainly reflect that.

Tickets for the Knicks’ playoff opener against Atlanta next week are selling for a premium on the secondary market with standard tickets long sold out. The lowest ticket price currently on SeatGeek (not including fees) is $1,001. Meanwhile, tickets in the 100 sections are going for anywhere from $1,143 to $8,087 with a maximum ticket price of a whopping $13,200.

This is the first trip to the playoffs for the Knicks since 2013. They also have homecourt advantage over the Hawks, meaning that there could be up to four games at Madison Square Garden during the series.

There is certainly a palpable excitement with this year’s Knicks, as they have annihilated the expectations that most had for them before the season. Now their postseason seats seem to be an even hotter item than Coachella tickets.