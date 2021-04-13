Knicks becoming more attractive as free agent destination?

When it comes to landing big-name free agents over the last several years, the New York Knicks have struck out more times than Adam Dunn. But a new dawn may soon be coming for them.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported Monday that people around the NBA now consider New York as more of a destination than in the past. O’Connor adds that team performance and the new front office led by Leon Rose and William Wesley have gone a long way in repairing the organization’s image.

The Knicks currently have a very likable team. Headlined by younger players such as Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley, they are eighth in the East right now at 27-27. That puts the Knicks within striking distance of their first playoff berth since 2013.

While James Dolan is still the owner, fans seem to be feeling the changing vibes too. For a team whose last big free agent signing was probably Amar’e Stoudemire way back in 2010, the return to respectability has to feel great.