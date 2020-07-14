Tim Duncan not joining Spurs’ staff in Orlando bubble

San Antonio Spurs assistant Tim Duncan is staying out of the Orlando bubble.

Duncan is not in Orlando with the team, according to WOAI’s Don Harris, and will not join the team at any point. Instead, he is helping oversee LaMarcus Aldridge’s rehab efforts.

This appears to be down to the limits of personnel who can get into the bubble more than anything else. The Spurs can’t bring everyone, and are allowing Duncan to stay back.

Duncan is in his first season as an assistant to Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. The team trusted him enough to make him acting coach when Popovich missed a game in March.