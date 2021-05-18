Report: Tim Hardaway Jr could sign with Heat

Tim Hardaway Jr. may be his continuing the family legacy this offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that the Miami Heat are a team to keep an eye to sign Hardaway Jr. The Dallas Mavericks swingman will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Miami is certainly a notable potential landing spot for Hardaway Jr. After all, his father, Tim Hardaway Sr., was one of the greats in Heat franchise history. A three-time All-NBA selection with Miami, the elder Hardaway is one of just five Heat players to have his jersey retired by the team.

An explosive scoring talent in his own right as well, Hardaway Jr. could fit a need for the Heat with Duncan Robinson’s impending restricted free agency and the uncertainty over the situation of unrestricted free agent Victor Oladipo. Still, Miami may opt to use their cap space elsewhere.