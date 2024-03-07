 Skip to main content
Timberwolves get concerning injury news on Karl-Anthony Towns

March 7, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Karl-Anthony Towns looking on

Jul 9, 2019; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns attends the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have potentially been dealt a major injury blow.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers due to soreness in his left knee. It initially appeared that Towns was simply getting a rest night on the first half of a back-to-back set, but the All-Star center has a significant injury.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee. The 28-year-old has been gathering second opinions but will be out indefinitely.

The Timberwolves entered Thursday with a record of 43-19, which is tied for first in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder. There will now be huge questions about whether they can remain there if Towns has to miss an extended period of time.

Towns is averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season. He was limited to just 29 games last year because of a calf injury.

