Timberwolves get concerning injury news on Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves have potentially been dealt a major injury blow.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers due to soreness in his left knee. It initially appeared that Towns was simply getting a rest night on the first half of a back-to-back set, but the All-Star center has a significant injury.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee. The 28-year-old has been gathering second opinions but will be out indefinitely.

Devastating injury – and timing – for what's been a monster season for Towns and the No. 1 seed Timberwolves (43-19). Towns has been gathering second opinions on the meniscus tear over the last 24 hours, sources said. https://t.co/JSTRxeZxPs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2024

The Timberwolves entered Thursday with a record of 43-19, which is tied for first in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder. There will now be huge questions about whether they can remain there if Towns has to miss an extended period of time.

Towns is averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season. He was limited to just 29 games last year because of a calf injury.