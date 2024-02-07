Timberwolves improve their bench with trade for ex-division rival

The Minnesota Timberwolves are trying hard to seize their moment.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Minnesota is finalizing a trade with the Detroit Pistons to acquire veteran guard Monte Morris. The Timberwolves will be sending guard Shake Milton, wing Troy Brown Jr., and a second-round pick back to the Pistons for Morris.

For Minnesota, the trade improves their bench as they try to gun for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference (they are currently No. 3 at 35-16 but only half a game behind the top spot). Big man Naz Reid has been doing most of the heavy lifting for their second unit. But Morris, who used to play for the division rival Denver Nuggets, brings both scoring punch (10.4 points in 25.4 minutes per game for his NBA career) and playoff experience as a backcourt player.

Morris’ contract expires after the season, so this looks like a win-now move for the Timberwolves. The other good news for them is that they managed to keep Morris away from one of their competitors atop the West standings.