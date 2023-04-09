 Skip to main content
Timberwolves player suffers hand injury after punching wall

April 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jaden McDaniels punch

The Minnesota Timberwolves are having a truly bizarre day in terms of their players throwing very ill-advised punches.

Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with what the team called a hand injury. Cameras caught him punching a wall in frustration while walking down the tunnel during the first half, which seemed to be the cause of the injury issue.

Remarkably, this happened after Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert threw a punch at a teammate. The team ruled him out for the rest of the game as well.

The Timberwolves have already secured a spot in the play-in tournament, but they do not appear to have it together, at least not mentally. That might cost them at least one key player in the play-in game depending on the severity of McDaniels’ hand injury.

