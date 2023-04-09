Timberwolves player suffers hand injury after punching wall

The Minnesota Timberwolves are having a truly bizarre day in terms of their players throwing very ill-advised punches.

Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with what the team called a hand injury. Cameras caught him punching a wall in frustration while walking down the tunnel during the first half, which seemed to be the cause of the injury issue.

Jaden McDaniels punched a wall so hard he put himself out of the game pic.twitter.com/QJQFoMI1i2 — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) April 9, 2023

Remarkably, this happened after Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert threw a punch at a teammate. The team ruled him out for the rest of the game as well.

The Timberwolves have already secured a spot in the play-in tournament, but they do not appear to have it together, at least not mentally. That might cost them at least one key player in the play-in game depending on the severity of McDaniels’ hand injury.