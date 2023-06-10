Timberwolves looking into trading Karl-Anthony Towns?

Could the Minnesota Timberwolves trade two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns this summer? Several executives from around the NBA apparently believe so, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

Pincus notes that said executives feel Towns could be traded sometime over the “next few weeks.” That is par for the course for Towns, who is often the focus of offseason trade rumors. However, this time around the speculation may have some legs.

The Timberwolves are running short on money and simply do not have enough to go around. Towns and Rudy Gobert would combine for more than $90 million next season and trading Gobert would come at a loss in comparison to what Minnesota sent the Utah Jazz previously.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards is expected to sign a max deal this offseason and Jaden McDaniels will become extension eligible. He will likely seek a starting salary in the $25-30 million range.

That leaves Towns as the odd-man out.

The good news for Minnesota is that there would be no shortage of trade partners. The New York Knicks have long been considered a potential destination for Towns and their union would make sense. Tom Thibodeau previously coached Towns and team president Leon Rose once served as Towns’ agent.

Other teams rumored to be potential suitors for Towns include the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, and Charlotte Hornets. Pincus also speculated on a three-team trade involving the Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, and Rockets.

Ultimately, it appears as if Towns’ time in Minnesota is drawing to a close. Anticipation remains that rumor will become reality this time around.