Timberwolves looking to make major trade this offseason?

The times could be a-changin’ in Minnesota this summer.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported this week that the Timberwolves are shopping former All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell on the trade market. The team currently has the No. 19 pick in this month’s draft, which O’Connor notes that they could use on a potential replacement for Russell.

The 26-year-old Russell help lead Minnesota’s awakening this year, posting 18.0 points and a career-high 7.1 assists per game as the Timberwolves had their winningest season since 2003-04. But he is still a heavy-usage player who is not all that efficient. Russell’s skillset might no longer be needed for Minnesota with the shot-creating flair of both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns in the halfcourt.

Russell is entering the final year of his contract in 2022-23 at a price tag of $31.4 million. We have also gotten an idea of what kind of trade value the Timberwolves are placing on Russell.