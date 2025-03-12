Stephen A. Smith reveals new details about what LeBron said to him

Stephen A. Smith was confronted by an angry LeBron James while Smith was seated courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game last week, and the ESPN analyst has shared some new details about the exchange.

A video that went viral showed LeBron scolding Smith about something during a timeout in the Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles last Thursday. Smith addressed the incident on “First Take” the following morning and confirmed that James confronted him about some of the things Smith has said about LeBron’s son Bronny James this season.

Smith did not share exactly what LeBron said to him, as the language was not “suited for FCC airwaves.”

Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome.

Smith was more candid about the exchange during the latest episode of “Gil’s Arena” with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, which was released on Tuesday. Smith said he thought the way LeBron handled the situation was “weak” and “some bulls–,” but he knew he was “listening to a father.”

“Apparently, LeBron had walked out of the timeout and I turn around and he’s right here in my face,” Smith recalled. “He’s there, ‘Yo, you gotta stop talking s– about my son. You gotta stop f–ing with my son. That’s my son! That’s my son!’ I was like, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Na, f– that!’ I said, ‘Yo, let’s talk later.’ He’s like, ‘F– that. Na, f– that! You gotta stop f–ing with my son.’ And I said, ‘Alright, though,’ and he walked off.”

As for what triggered James, Smith said there was a moment during the first quarter of the game when Bronny looked over at the ESPN analyst with a “sad look on his face.” Smith believes LeBron saw that and was set off.

“I remember during a timeout in the first quarter seeing Bronny, and Bronny looked over at me and he had this sad look on his face. I’m imagining pops saw that s– and it hit him, and he couldn’t hold it and he rolled up on me,” Smith added.

Smith said he eventually realized that LeBron was angry that Smith has been questioning LeBron’s decisions as a father, which Smith has openly acknowledged. During an episode of “First Take” back in January, Smith pleaded with LeBron to stop forcing the Lakers to give Bronny NBA minutes. Smith also rattled off some of Bronny’s poor stats.

Two days later, Smith said during his “The Stephen A. Smith” show that members of LeBron’s camp had been texting him accusing Smith of “questioning (James) as a father.” Smith said the “LeBron sensitivity” had gotten out of control. You can see those clips here.

Bronny has played 76 total NBA minutes this season and is shooting just 25.8% from the field. If he were not LeBron’s son, he would not be playing in NBA games. Smith has merely been doing his job by calling attention to that.