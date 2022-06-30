Timberwolves reportedly looking to trade former All-Star

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to build on the momentum of their first playoff season in four years, and they believe they can do so without D’Angelo Russell.

Russell has been mentioned as a potential trade piece since the offseason began, and the Timberwolves are reportedly still trying to move him. Matt Moore of Action Network reported on Wednesday that Minnesota is “actively” shopping Russell in trade talks.

Russell is entering the final year of his contract and is owed $31.4 million. He was productive this year with 18.0 points and a career-high 7.1 assists per game. However, his skillset is probably not essential with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns able to create shots in the half-court.

It is unclear how much the Timberwolves will be able to get for Russell, but they seem determined to move him. Though, they were unwilling to trade him for a specific player last offseason.

Russell, who is 26, should generate plenty of interest at the right price. The former No. 2 overall pick is a very capable scorer under the right circumstances.