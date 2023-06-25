 Skip to main content
Timberwolves reach deal to keep key reserve out of free agency

June 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
Chris Finch applauding

Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a contract to keep a key reserve away from the free agent market.

The Timberwolves have agreed to sign center Naz Reid to a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes a player option, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

As disappointing as Minnesota’s season was, Reid was one of the bright spots. Playing primarily off the bench, Reid delivered 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 18.4 minutes a night. He has gone from undrafted to a valuable part of the Minnesota rotation, and the team has seen fit to reward him accordingly.

Despite rumors about trading one of their stars, the Timberwolves appear determined to run it back next season with a similar group. That is despite an unremarkable 42-40 season and questions about their unusual two-center lineup.

