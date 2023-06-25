Timberwolves reach deal to keep key reserve out of free agency

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a contract to keep a key reserve away from the free agent market.

The Timberwolves have agreed to sign center Naz Reid to a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes a player option, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Timberwolves center Naz Reid has agreed on a new three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, his agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Undrafted out of LSU, Reid had his best season with 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/YtBjdggxMa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2023

As disappointing as Minnesota’s season was, Reid was one of the bright spots. Playing primarily off the bench, Reid delivered 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 18.4 minutes a night. He has gone from undrafted to a valuable part of the Minnesota rotation, and the team has seen fit to reward him accordingly.

Despite rumors about trading one of their stars, the Timberwolves appear determined to run it back next season with a similar group. That is despite an unremarkable 42-40 season and questions about their unusual two-center lineup.