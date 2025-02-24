Timberwolves rookie suffers head injury after scary fall

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Jaylen Clark left Sunday’s game early after banging his head on the hardwood at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Clark stole the ball from Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams with Minnesota leading OKC 82-78 midway through the third quarter.

The T-Wolves guard then drove right at Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein and missed a layup. Clark’s momentum sent him crashing to the floor as his head slammed into the baseline.

Clark stayed on the ground for several minutes as Timberwolves medical personnel attended to him. The 23-year-old was having a career night before the injury. He tallied 14 points on 6/7 shooting to go along with two three-pointers, 4 steals, and a bevy of hustle plays before he was ruled out of the game.

Clark entered the night having played 11 straight games for Minnesota — the longest stretch of his career. He was also in the starting lineup for Sunday’s contest, marking his second start as a pro.

The Timberwolves drafted Clark 53rd overall in 2023. The UCLA alum missed the entire 2023-24 NBA season while recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered during his final college season.