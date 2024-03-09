 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 8, 2024

Rudy Gobert potentially costs Timberwolves a win after ill-timed taunt aimed at Scott Foster

March 8, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Timberwolves center doing the "money" gesture at NBA referee Scott Foster

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert picked the wrong time to throw shade at the referees.

The Timberwolves on Friday lost 113-104 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime. The game may not have gone to OT at all had it not been for a technical foul called late against Gobert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Minnesota had possession and a 97-96 lead with about half a minute left in the ballgame. Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards, fresh off his show-stopping performance Thursday against the Indiana Pacers, missed a step-back jumper from the elbow.

Gobert, who was battling for the offensive rebound, was called for a loose ball foul by veteran NBA referee Scott Foster.

The Frenchman clearly didn’t agree with the call. He let Foster know it by visibly making the “money” gesture and pointing at Foster, insinuating that the official was being paid to call the game a certain way. Moments later, Gobert was called for a technical foul.

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland converted on the technical free throw to tie the game at 97. The Timberwolves got the stop they needed, but Edwards missed a potential game-winner at the end of regulation.

The Cavs outscored the Timberwolves 16-7 in the extra period.

Gobert didn’t exactly have an ideal outing against the Cavaliers. He finished with 7 points on 3/7 shooting from the field. While he did grab a game-high 17 rebounds, Gobert also got clowned on social media for somehow airballing a dunk attempt.

With a Minnesota loss and an Oklahoma City Thunder win Friday, the 44-20 Timberwolves fell to second in the West.

Article Tags

Rudy GobertScott Foster
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus