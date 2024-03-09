Rudy Gobert potentially costs Timberwolves a win after ill-timed taunt aimed at Scott Foster

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert picked the wrong time to throw shade at the referees.

The Timberwolves on Friday lost 113-104 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime. The game may not have gone to OT at all had it not been for a technical foul called late against Gobert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Minnesota had possession and a 97-96 lead with about half a minute left in the ballgame. Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards, fresh off his show-stopping performance Thursday against the Indiana Pacers, missed a step-back jumper from the elbow.

Rudy Gobert gets a technical foul for making the money sign at officials after fouling out. pic.twitter.com/AXdGSkowMU — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 9, 2024

Gobert, who was battling for the offensive rebound, was called for a loose ball foul by veteran NBA referee Scott Foster.

The Frenchman clearly didn’t agree with the call. He let Foster know it by visibly making the “money” gesture and pointing at Foster, insinuating that the official was being paid to call the game a certain way. Moments later, Gobert was called for a technical foul.

Listen it was dumb, but Rudy Gobert getting a T for making the money gesture is hilarious pic.twitter.com/tHuff6CxZa — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 9, 2024

Rudy Gobert made the $ sign at the Refs and got a tech 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OtPJrIztvN — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) March 9, 2024

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland converted on the technical free throw to tie the game at 97. The Timberwolves got the stop they needed, but Edwards missed a potential game-winner at the end of regulation.

The Cavs outscored the Timberwolves 16-7 in the extra period.

Gobert didn’t exactly have an ideal outing against the Cavaliers. He finished with 7 points on 3/7 shooting from the field. While he did grab a game-high 17 rebounds, Gobert also got clowned on social media for somehow airballing a dunk attempt.

How Rudy Gobert airball a dunk?? 😭 pic.twitter.com/B1RgOyDEkK — Dabble Fantasy (@DabbleFantasy) March 9, 2024

With a Minnesota loss and an Oklahoma City Thunder win Friday, the 44-20 Timberwolves fell to second in the West.