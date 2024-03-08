Anthony Edwards goes viral for insane final minute in win over Pacers

The Anthony Edwards experience went full tilt Thursday against the Indiana Pacers.

Edwards willed the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 113-111 road win over the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Edwards tied his season high with 44 points in the victory. But the box score numbers don’t do justice how emphatically the Timberwolves star closed out the game.

Score tied 105-105, here’s the full compilation of what Anthony Edwards just did in the final ~minute to secure the victory for Minnesota pic.twitter.com/lRqjx97OFg — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 8, 2024

With the score tied at 105, Edwards drained a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:11 left to play. Exactly 24 seconds later, the 2-time All-Star drained a free throw line jumper to extend the lead to five.

Edwards answered a Myles Turner three-pointer with an off-balanced floater to give the Timberwolves a 112-108 edge with 21.2 seconds remaining.

Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith got fouled while attempting a three-pointer and made all three free throws to cut the lead to one. Edwards was then intentionally fouled.

Edwards made his first free throw but missed the second, which set the stage for a chasedown block for the ages on Nesmith in the final seconds.

WHAT A BLOCK 😱 ANT EDWARDS SKIES FOR THE REJECTION TO WIN THE GAME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/W0lqPOkTzT — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2024

Edwards got so high up to block the shot that he accidentally hit his head on the rim.

One of the best game-saving blocks you will EVER see 🤯 https://t.co/8OSvlegKND pic.twitter.com/2Y8Lp3FyRI — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2024

The win came just hours after the Timberwolves received disheartening injury news on Karl-Anthony Towns.

With Towns sidelined for the foreseeable future, Edwards may need to put the Timberwolves on his back to close out the season. But if Thursday’s performance was any indication, the 22-year-old phenom appears to be up to the challenge.