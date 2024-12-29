Timberwolves-Spurs game delayed due to unusual issue with playing court

Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs is getting a late tip-off thanks to an unusual housekeeping issue.

The Timberwolves announced Sunday that their game against the Spurs was being delayed by one hour (from 7:10 PM CST to 8:10 PM CST) because of “an issue with the game court.” While the release did not elaborate on the situation any further, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Spurs discovered the issue during morning shootaround, causing the Wolves to have to replace the court.

The game on Sunday was slated to be played on Minnesota’s “City Edition” court but will now be played on the team’s regular court instead. You can check out what the “City Edition” court usually looks like below.

A fun and busy sports day as our @Timberwolves return home @TargetCenterMN in our City Edition jerseys and court. With a capacity crowd and @Vikings playing/winning this afternoon, please plan accordingly for the 7:05 tip / 5:30 doors. See you tonight! pic.twitter.com/nWuLqGhVDb — Jeff Münneke (@MinnesotaMunn) December 29, 2024

This is the first that we have heard of such an issue occurring at Target Center, which has played home to the Timberwolves ever since it first opened in 1990. But last season, a different NBA team suffered multiple flubs with their special playing court for the In-Season Tournament (now known as the NBA Cup).