Mavericks suffer another flub with In-Season Tournament court

The Dallas Mavericks’ custom-made court for the NBA’s In-Season Tournament will end up staying in the drafts.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Mavs’ In-Season Tournament court will not be making an appearance for that evening’s game against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. That is because a defect with the court has yet to be resolved, MacMahon adds.

The brightly-colored custom court was first supposed to feature for the Mavs during their In-Season Tournament contest against the LA Clippers on Nov. 10. However, a reported manufacturing issue with the playing surface led to the custom court being axed on the day of the game (with Dallas just playing on their normal court instead). Now some two-and-a-half weeks later, the problem apparently still persists.

You can see a rendering of what the court should have looked like here.

Player safety is always the most important consideration. But each NBA team only hosts two In-Season Tournament group stage contests, and the Mavs have already been eliminated from contention, having gone 1-2 in the tournament thus far. That means that Dallas’ custom court will have to wait until next season to make its grand entrance.