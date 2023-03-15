Timberwolves share notable update on Karl-Anthony Towns

Out since November with a calf injury, Karl-Anthony Towns may still be getting a chance to salvage his season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves shared a notable update Wednesday on the three-time All-Star big man Towns, saying that he is expected to be back within the coming weeks.

“Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities,” the team update read. “He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available.”

Towns, 27, got hurt during a Nov. 28 game against the Washington Wizards. His injury was of the non-contact variety and has now kept him sidelined for 48 games and counting. Towns was averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and a career-high 5.3 assists per game before going down.

With 13 games left in the regular season, the Timberwolves have plenty of work to do. At 35-34, they are a play-in team right now and have only had very limited time to get Towns reps alongside new teammate Rudy Gobert. But this latest update on Towns is good news (in a season where there has not been too much of it for Minnesota).