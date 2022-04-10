Timeline for Ben Simmons’ return to Nets revealed

The Brooklyn Nets will not have Ben Simmons for the play-in tournament, but that may be the last game the star point guard sits out this season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that there is optimism Simmons could make his Nets debut in the first round of the playoffs — if the Nets get there.

Simmons and the Nets have been managing his back issue and have been on same page, and should he continue clearing ramp-up hurdles, he will be able to return — yes, in the playoffs. https://t.co/sr7l5mEZ2h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2022

No team is facing more uncertainty entering the postseason than the Nets. They have not played well down the stretch, and it remains to be seen how they will look if and when Simmons returns. The good news is they are in position to host a play-in game, but they will then have a difficult first-round opponent if they win.

Nets coach Steve Nash had a troubling update about Simmons’ health a few weeks ago. Until the former first overall pick actually takes the floor, nothing can be viewed as a certainty.

