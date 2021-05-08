Report: TJ Warren happy to stay with Pacers despite rumors

TJ Warren’s camp appears to be refuting recent rumors about his supposed unhappiness with the Indiana Pacers.

Pacers insider J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reported this weekend that Warren does not want to go anywhere. Michael adds that Warren likes the small market and the plans for him in Indiana no matter who the head coach is.

The 27-year-old forward Warren is under contract for $12.7 million next season. A report earlier this week claimed Warren had requested a trade because of Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren. It even alleged Warren may have gotten season-ending foot surgery in part to avoid playing for Bjorkgren.

In the Orlando bubble last season, Warren showcased his 20-plus-point-per-game upside as a No. 1 scoring option. He likely would not be able to get that opportunity on many other teams. That is why the Pacers still seem to make the most sense for him, especially in an upcoming contract year.