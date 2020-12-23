TNT crew roasts Kevin Durant for giving stiff interview

The TNT crew roasted Kevin Durant after he gave them a stiff interview on Tuesday night.

Durant’s Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors 125-99 in the season-opening game. Durant had 22 points in his first game since injuring his Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals over a year and a half ago.

Following the game, Durant gave an interview to the TNT crew, but he showed very little personality or emotion while talking with the hosts. Afterwards, the crew of Shaq, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith mocked Durant for it.

The NBA on TNT crew just roasted Kevin Durant's postgame interview because they thought it was low energy pic.twitter.com/eA69Pz9Ylw — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) December 23, 2020

There is some background to the situation.

First off, Durant has long had issues with the media for twisting things he says. His teammate Kyrie Irving even stopped talking with the media. Barkley has been hard on Irving in public comments, which likely explains the chilly interview.

Maybe this will serve as some motivation for Durant to provide a better quality interview in the future.

Here is Durant’s full interview: