Tobias Harris jokes he has ‘bounty’ on those who snubbed him

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are the stars that get most of the ink for the Philadelphia 76ers, but Tobias Harris would like a word.

Harris is unhappy with his exclusion from the Eastern Conference All-Star team, and said after Friday’s win over Washington that he’s keeping track of those who snubbed him.

Tobias Harris: “If PHI fans understand I’m an All-Star, these are the same fans that probably woulda escorted me out my house last yr. When me & Doc talk about it, I tell him I got a bounty out for all the coaches that didn’t vote for me & the national media that skipped over me" pic.twitter.com/Pa0XErZje7 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 13, 2021

Harris has had an excellent season, averaging 20.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The problem, as usual, is figuring out who to eliminate from the All-Star team to accommodate him. The East’s reserves were pretty loaded, making things tough.

The veteran forward can take heart in the fact that things are going great for him and his team. The chemistry issues that Harris cited as an issue in the past seem to be long gone now.