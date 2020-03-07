Tobias Harris, Kyle O’Quinn do hand sanitizer handshake for coronavirus

The NBA has asked players not to shake hands and to fist bump instead as part of best practices to avoid the spread of germs amid the coronavirus outbreak. Two members of the Philadelphia 76ers took that message to the next level.

Prior to Saturday night’s game between the Sixers and Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Philly’s Tobias Harris and Kyle O’Quinn did a special handshake that appeared to include mock spritzes of hand sanitizer and hand-washing.

Tobias Harris and Kyle O'Quinn would like to remind you to wash your hands regularly and thoroughly pic.twitter.com/224SejR5wS — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) March 8, 2020

Well, that’s one way to handle things.

The NBA is asking teams to take precautions and come up with backup plans in case they need to play games without fans present. So far teams have been able to play in front of crowds as usual, but the league is monitoring the situation closely.