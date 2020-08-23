Tobias Harris leaves game following scary head injury

Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris left Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics after suffering a frightening injury.

Harris was attempting to block a shot from Jayson Tatum in the third quarter when his legs got taken out from under him. His head hit directly off the side of the floor when he landed.

Tobias Harris' scary fall and hits his head hard…Was able to walk off the court pic.twitter.com/CVYnATqQ7i — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 23, 2020

Harris stayed down for several minutes and was bleeding quite a bit from the side of his head. Fortunately, he was eventually able to walk off the court under his own power.

When Tobias Harris walked off pic.twitter.com/YGaPqmuC69 — 3030 (@jose3030) August 23, 2020

Harris suffered a laceration near his left eye and was evaluated for a concussion. He was surprisingly cleared and returned to the game a short while later.