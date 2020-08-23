 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 23, 2020

Tobias Harris leaves game following scary head injury

August 23, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Tobias Harris

Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris left Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics after suffering a frightening injury.

Harris was attempting to block a shot from Jayson Tatum in the third quarter when his legs got taken out from under him. His head hit directly off the side of the floor when he landed.

Harris stayed down for several minutes and was bleeding quite a bit from the side of his head. Fortunately, he was eventually able to walk off the court under his own power.

Harris suffered a laceration near his left eye and was evaluated for a concussion. He was surprisingly cleared and returned to the game a short while later.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus