Tobias Harris has classy response to incident with 76ers fans

Tobias Harris gave a classy response on Wednesday to his incident with 76ers fans a few days earlier.

Harris got booed by the home crowd in Philadelphia during his team’s win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Rather than accept the boos, Harris allowed the boos to get the best of him. He gestured to the fans to give him more boos. Then after they cheered when he made a shot later in the game, he told them not to cheer him (video here).

Antagonizing your home fans is never a good idea, and Harris seemed to learn that.

After the Sixers beat the Orlando Magic 116-106 on Wednesday, Harris said he loved the fans. He also acknowledged that receiving boos are the trade off to being cheered.

Tobias continued: "I've had an up-and-down year thus far but I don't think anybody in that arena is harder on me than I am on myself. I understand that and want to play the greatest basketball that I can play." Then, laughing: "Nobody died, I just got booed." — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) January 6, 2022

Harris further showed maturity in acknowledging he was frustrated and didn’t respond in the best way.

The veteran forward shot better on Wednesday and scored 22 points.

If he remembers his priorities and tries to avoid letting his frustration get the best of him, he’ll be in good shape.

