Report: Several top NBA players warning counterparts of financial damage without restart

As some NBA players privately voice concerns about resuming action right now, some of their counterparts are getting involved to warn those unsure of a return of what could happen if games are not played.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, several high-profile players have reached out to others who have concerns about resuming the season. The high-profile players warned of the short- and long-term damage that not playing this season would cause, particularly financially.

Yahoo Sources: Several high profile players are communicating with their counterparts and educating them on potential negative financial impact not playing would have on the players, not just for this season but moving forward. (Cont’d) — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 12, 2020

Yahoo sources cont’d: The high profile players are also relaying that the NBPA won’t have any leverage negotiating a new CBA with owners in the middle of a pandemic — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 12, 2020

As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN notes, there are many concerns facing NBA players right now, and those who have concerns about players are being forced to consider them all as part of their decision.

There's no singular conversation driving discussion among players now: It isn't just the Black Lives Matter movement, or the coronavirus, or bubble limitations, or family concerns, or risk of injury, or money. Many players are discussing and weighing it all. https://t.co/2fqmUfgbNx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2020

It’s clear that the NBA is going ahead with its Orlando bubble setup. The question now is which players will show up. There are some who definitely have some questions about the bubble. Others have concerns about playing games with the current protests ongoing as a backdrop. These are valid concerns, and players have some tough choices to make when it comes to playing or not.