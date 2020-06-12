pixel 1
Friday, June 12, 2020

Report: Several top NBA players warning counterparts of financial damage without restart

June 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

NBA logo

As some NBA players privately voice concerns about resuming action right now, some of their counterparts are getting involved to warn those unsure of a return of what could happen if games are not played.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, several high-profile players have reached out to others who have concerns about resuming the season. The high-profile players warned of the short- and long-term damage that not playing this season would cause, particularly financially.

As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN notes, there are many concerns facing NBA players right now, and those who have concerns about players are being forced to consider them all as part of their decision.

It’s clear that the NBA is going ahead with its Orlando bubble setup. The question now is which players will show up. There are some who definitely have some questions about the bubble. Others have concerns about playing games with the current protests ongoing as a backdrop. These are valid concerns, and players have some tough choices to make when it comes to playing or not.

