1 top trade target has interesting message for Lakers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has absolutely no time for subtlety.

Turner appeared this week on “The Woj Pod” with Adrian Wojnarowski and offered a message for the L.A. Lakers, essentially telling them to go get him.

“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in,” said Turner. “I know what I can provide for a team. My leadership, my shot-blocking, my three-point ability and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. And I take a very long look at it.

“But as far as pulling the trigger, you know, I get paid to shoot, not making these calls,” Turner added. “So I couldn’t answer that.”

It is worth noting that Wojnarowski was the one who brought up the Lakers, asking Turner directly if he believes that the Lakers should trade their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks for him (as has been rumored). But it takes two to tango, and Turner seemed happy to make his pitch to the purple and gold.

The 26-year-old Turner has been a lifelong Pacer but is now in the final year of his contract, increasing the likelihood of a trade. Over the offseason, the Lakers were linked to both Turner and another notable Indiana teammate.

Turner’s skillset (12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game over the last three seasons on plus three-point shooting for a big man) might scratch the Lakers right where they itch. But there may also be another major reason why Turner is interested in being a Laker specifically.