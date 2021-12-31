Tracy McGrady reveals plans to launch unique new basketball league

Tracy McGrady may be giving Ice Cube’s BIG3 league a run for their money.

The retired former All-Star appeared Thursday on “NBA HooperVision,” a broadcast on NBA League Pass. While on the air, McGrady revealed that he has plans to create a new basketball league called the OBA (which stands for “Ones Basketball Association”).

The league will be a professional one-on-one league for adults 18 and over.

“I’m creating something, a one-on-one league that I’m creating,” McGrady said. “Nationwide. Not a tournament, a league … 18 and up … It’s called OBA. Ones Basketball Association. Coming to you.”

As one of the NBA’s great one-on-one scorers, McGrady is a fitting founder for such a league. It is also a novel concept, as we have seen Ice Cube achieve success by taking the 5-on-5 game down to a 3-on-3, but we have yet to see someone introduce an organized 1-on-1 format in a similar vein.

Since last playing in the NBA in 2013, McGrady has already gotten involved in a number of business ventures. With the connections he has from his pro career, it sounds like McGrady has the foundation for a successful project.

