Tracy McGrady slights Steph Curry

Stephen Curry’s legacy is secure in the eyes of most NBA observers, but Tracy McGrady still appears unconvinced.

McGrady believes that a fourth title would be significant for Curry’s legacy because of how it would be won. The former NBA All-Star feels that Curry’s first title with the Golden State Warriors was cheapened by the fact that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving missed virtually off of the Finals in 2015. In 2017 and 2018, McGrady believes Curry was not the best player on the team, with that honor going to Kevin Durant. A title in 2022 would be significant to McGrady because it would come with Curry as the centerpiece of the team, and against a Celtics squad that is largely at full strength.

“That’s a tough question,” McGrady said of where Curry would rank all-time, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. “Because he has his career individually and with what he’s accomplished with his team is tough. Because you’ve gotta think, he won a championship, right, against LeBron [James] that didn’t have Kyrie [Irving], that didn’t have Kevin Love. He didn’t win the [Finals] MVP, right? Then he loses a 3-1 lead to LeBron, gets K.D., K.D. comes and wins two championships, so that gives Steph three championship but K.D. wins the two MVPs, right?”

McGrady’s assertion about Durant might not necessarily be backed by others. Plus, as McGrady later noted himself, Curry’s dominance from three-point range was already enough for him to leave his mark on the NBA.

When history looks back on the Warriors’ decade of success, Curry will likely be the one portrayed as being at the center of it. He’s probably content with that legacy.