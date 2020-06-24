Report: Trae Young considering changing agencies after rep joins Klutch

Might the growing Klutch Sports machine be about to claim another young NBA star?

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is considering his future with Octagon Sports after his agent Omar Wilkes left the company to join Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports.

Yahoo Sources: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is mulling decision on whether to remain or terminate contract with Octagon Sports. With his agent Omar Wilkes leaving for Klutch Sports, Young is considering all his options. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 24, 2020

Wilkes is joining Klutch as the company’s head of basketball, granting him significant power in a growing agency. Among Wilkes’ other clients are OG Anunoby of the Raptors and potential top draft pick Anthony Edwards.

Klutch is making major moves throughout the industry as it grows its footprint across multiple sports. This latest move may inadvertently open the door to them recruiting Young, one of the league’s brightest young stars.