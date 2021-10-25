Trae Young has clever strategy for dealing with NBA’s new rule change

Trae Young is among those with the biggest adjustment to make amid the NBA’s new rules. But fortunately, the Atlanta Hawks guard is prepared.

Young spoke with veteran NBA writer Marc Stein on Monday and revealed his clever strategy for dealing with this season’s rule changes that make it tougher for offensive players to draw fouls — going straight to the source.

“I think it’s a more an adjustment on both sides, but also just me playing my game,” said Young. “I’ve been in a lot of meetings with [NBA head of referee training and development] Monty [McCutchen], trying to make sure what’s a foul and what’s not. Lot of the [contact I draw] is a foul. Me going in front, stopping on a dime, defenders continuing to run into me, that’s still a foul.”

The All-Star guard was quick to point out though that he is probably not the only player who has contacted the league to clarify the new rules.

“The league is good at that — being open to communicating about anything,” Young went on. “Especially if a guy has questions. It’s not just me. I’m sure a lot of other guys have called and just tried to get more clarification on what’s a foul and what’s not.”

Regardless, it is still plenty resourceful from Young, who had become one of the NBA’s more notorious whistle-baiters. True, his numbers are down from 25.3 points on 8.7 free throw attempts per game last season to 21.5 points on 6.0 free throws attempts per game so far this season. But Young is not quite struggling with the new rules as much as some other players are.

The 23-year-old is right that there will definitely be an adjustment period for both players and referees. But Young is doing his part to put himself in the best position to succeed, which is the mark of all the truly great players.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports