Trae Young clowns FOX Sports host over on-air mistake

Trae Young is only 6-foot-1, but he had no problem this week dunking on a FOX Sports host.

Kevin Wildes, who is a co-host on FS1’s “First Things First,” was speaking during a segment comparing the Atlanta Hawks star Young to fellow 2018 draftee Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Wildes correctly stated that Doncic won one game in the conference finals this year but incorrectly stated that Young got swept in the conference finals last year.

Did he just lie on Trae Young / Atlanta Hawks just to make it seem Luka Mavs won more? Trae “Got swept” in the Eastern Conference Final???😳 smh https://t.co/s6i65NL5So pic.twitter.com/LcIy29IfUA — Roy Harris 💨 (@Brotha2ThaNite) May 27, 2022

Young, whose team actually won two games against Milwaukee in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, clowned Wildes on Twitter over the goof.

“1st team ever to get swept in 6 games,” wrote Young. “kids don’t think everybody on tv know what they’re talking about.”

1st team ever to get swept in 6 games🤦🏽‍♂️😂 .. kids don’t think everybody on tv know what they’re talking about. https://t.co/YwrilnkFJP — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 28, 2022

Young and Doncic will forever be linked after being traded for each other on draft day in 2018. The former has even lobbed some friendly trash talk at the latter in the past. But Young thinks that Wildes needs to get his facts straight first before jumping into the conversation.