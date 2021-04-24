Trae Young clowns Kings over Bogdan Bogdanovic signing

Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks are closing in on the first playoff berth of his NBA career. Now Young is shouting out the Sacramento Kings for helping make it happen.

Atlanta swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic came up big in a crucial win Friday over the Miami Heat. The first-year Hawk had 21 points and eight assists as the team’s primary playmaker with Young out due to an ankle injury.

After the game, Hawks forward Solomon Hill expressed his gratitude to the Kings for allowing Bogdanovic to sign with them last offseason. Young then proceeded to co-sign on Hill’s tweet, writing “This Facts.”

Bogdanovic, 28, was a restricted free agent this past summer. Sacramento chose not to match Atlanta’s four-year, $72 million offer sheet for him, and Bogdanovic became a Hawk. There was also a good amount of drama with the Milwaukee Bucks that paved the way for Bogdanovic to come to Atlanta.

At a solid 33-27, the Hawks are now fifth in the Eastern Conference. They had not won more than 29 games in any of their previous three seasons, so it seems like they have a lot to thank Sacramento for on the Bogdanovic front.