Trae Young pulls petty move after Team USA is eliminated from FIBA World Cup

Trae Young has moved on from trolling the New York Knicks to now trolling the United States national basketball team as a whole.

The Atlanta Hawks star Young went viral for his petty move after Team USA was knocked out of the FIBA World Cup on Friday. In a major shocker, the U.S. fell to Germany in the semifinal round by the final of 113-111.

Young is known for tweeting out the same message (“Another Day, Another Opportunity”) every single day. But he raised eyebrows Friday by sending his customary tweet … at almost the exact same instant that the United States got eliminated.

Take a look at the time stamps between Young’s tweet and the tweet by USA Basketball announcing the final score.

Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 8, 2023

That is probably too good to be a coincidence, especially since Young was a big-time snub from this year’s team. The multi-time All-Star Young did not receive an invitation to the U.S. squad for the FIBA World Cup, and some interesting theories emerged for why that might have been the case.

It was still probably the right call to leave Young off the team with other ball-dominant creators like Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton already on the team (thus making it wiser to give a roster spot to a role player instead). But that will not stop Young from having his laugh now that Team USA has been eliminated early.