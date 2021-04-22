Trae Young shares positive update after suffering ankle injury

Trae Young shared an encouraging update on Wednesday night after leaving his team’s game with an ankle injury.

Young rolled his left ankle in the third quarter of his Atlanta Hawks’ 137-127 overtime loss to the New York Knicks on this play.

Young appeared to be in serious pain after the injury and had to be helped off the court. He did not return.

X-rays were negative, though Young will also undergo an MRI.

Young tweeted that God had his back. The young guard also said he would “be back soon.”

God had my back with this one..

Be back soon#WeMove — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 22, 2021

That’s good news for the Hawks, who are now in the fifth spot in the East, a half-game behind the Knicks. Young is the team’s leading scorer and a key part of their efforts to make and advance in the postseason this year.