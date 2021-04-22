Video: Trae Young leaves game with ankle injury

Trae Young left Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks with an ankle injury.

Young had the ball for his Atlanta Hawks late in the third quarter of the game. He took a few dribbles with the ball and stopped just shy of the key, throwing up a runner from the corner of the free throw line. As he landed, he twisted his left ankle.

Trae exited the game with what appeared to be a left leg injury. pic.twitter.com/Dxl8JHKMIa — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) April 22, 2021

Young was down in pain and had to be helped off by teammates to the locker room.

Young had 20 points and 14 assists in 30 minutes before exiting. He leads the team with 25.4 points, 9.5 assists and 34.3 minutes played per game.

The Hawks and Knicks entered the game occupying the fourth and fifth spots in the East, with just a half-game separating them. This is a bad time to get hurt considering the playoffs are a month away.