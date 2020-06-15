Tristan Thompson’s Cavaliers career may not be over

Tristan Thompson’s sizable contract is finally coming to an end, but that does not mean his Cleveland Cavaliers career is over.

Back in October 2015, Thompson signed a 5-year, $82 million contract extension with the Cavs. The deal was so expensive it left many in disbelief, including other NBA players.

Crazily, Thompson’s contract is over since Cleveland did not qualify for the resumed NBA season in Orlando. While one might figure Thompson would be out of the Cavs’ price range, don’t discount the possibility of him returning to the team. That’s what the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Chris Fedor said on the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast.

“My initial thought when the Cavs were excluded from the Disney plan was that Tristan had played his final game with the Cavs,” Fedor said, via Cavs Nation. “So, I reached out to people on both sides of this conversation. Both sides said, ‘Slow down on that, take it easy here, you’re jumping to conclusions.’ When I texted somebody and said, ‘Does this mean Tristan has played his final game with the Cavs?’ I got back, ‘Not necessarily.’ And I believe there’s a chance he comes back.”

“I think there’s also a sense that the Cavs recognize the value that Tristan Thompson brings,” Fedor added. “And Tristan being one of the greatest Cavaliers of all-time and eventually having his jersey hung and continuing to climb the ranks of the all-time Cavs is something that’s meaningful to him.”

Thompson has been with the Cavs since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2011. The 29-year-old big man’s 12.0 points per game this season marked a career-high amount, and his 10.1 rebounds per game neared a career-high mark.