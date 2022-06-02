Troubling report emerges about Lonzo Ball’s health

The Chicago Bulls may have another reason to worry entering the offseason.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported this week that Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is “still not right” and suggests that Ball’s availability for the 2022-23 season is becoming an increasing concern. Mayberry adds that another surgery for Ball cannot be ruled out if Ball fails to show improvement (though Ball’s camp has reportedly given no indication that another procedure is in the works).

The 24-year-old Ball underwent meniscus surgery in January that sidelined him for the final three months of the season, including Chicago’s first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Ball has a history of knee troubles and already had a procedure on the same meniscus (in his left knee) when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

The last that we heard of Ball was that he suffered a setback in his recovery in March (though that was about two-and-a-half months ago already). With uncertainty also mounting over another key backcourt piece, the Bulls organization may need an Advil as they head into the summer.