Troy Weaver to be named new GM of Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have settled on their next general manager.

Troy Weaver was finalizing a deal on Thursday to become the GM of the Pistons, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Pistons have not had an official GM since Stan Van Gundy was fired in 2018. Ed Stefanski, who had previously operated as the team’s de facto GM, led the hiring process.

Weaver was previously the vice president of basketball operations with the Oklahoma City Thunder and worked for the team since 2008. He has a college coaching background, as he served as an assistant at Syracuse, Pitt and New Mexico. He was an assistant coach at Syracuse when Carmelo Anthony led the school to a national championship.