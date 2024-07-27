Turner Sports boss reportedly made 1 big mistake in NBA negotiations

Warner Bros. Discovery has lost the broadcasting rights to the NBA and is suing over the situation. Some people are saying that the company’s boss made a big mistake during negotiations.

The NBA has signed with Amazon, Disney and NBC to be their broadcasting partners on their new 11-year media rights deal, which will begin after next season.

The NBA has replaced Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of longtime broadcast partner Turner Sports/TNT, with Amazon. In the future, Amazon will have the Thursday night package of games that TNT helped popularize.

Who gets what in the new NBA Media Rights Deal? This infographic breaks down what games each entity will broadcast for the new 11-year deal. Did anyone get a raw deal? pic.twitter.com/KzTpDMsiVY — SportsBall (@_SportsBall_) July 26, 2024

Though Warner Bros. Discovery matched Amazon’s offer to the NBA, the league went with the tech giant instead.

In a story published on Front Office Sports on Friday, media reporter Michael McCarthy said that WBD chief executive David Zaslav made a big mistake when he publicly stated at a conference in 2022 that the company did not “have to have the NBA.”

"Sports is hard."– Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav on rising costs and ratings challenges. Sports once "lifted all the boats." Says we have favorable deal on March Madness, NHL and baseball playoffs. On NBA he says, "we don't have to have NBA." — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) November 15, 2022

Stephen A. Smith, who is biased due to being an employee for rival company ESPN, said the same thing about where Turner Sports had gone wrong.

"TNT dropped the ball here. I’m talking about the brass at TNT. It started years ago when they alluded to how unimportant the NBA was to the brand itself and the resistance that they gave in reaching a new deal."https://t.co/1CXEUxZWKa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 26, 2024

Longtime TNT star analyst Charles Barkley has also said he thought those comments from Zaslav upset the NBA. But Barkley has also called out the “greedy players” and “greedy owners” for going with a streaming service that makes it more difficult for fans to watch games.

Zaslav’s comments might not have helped WBD’s case. But it also could just be that the NBA preferred to go with Amazon all along. Now they can now use Zaslav’s comments as a convenient way to make him the scapegoat for ditching a longtime broadcasting partner.