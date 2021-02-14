 Skip to main content
Twitter reacts to Devin Booker torching Ben Simmons after ‘best defender’ claim

February 13, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Ben Simmons’ claim about being the best defender in the NBA took less than 48 hours to age pretty poorly.

Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers faced Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. With Simmons as his primary defender, Booker exploded for 36 points on 14-for-23 shooting as Phoenix won the game 120-111.

Twitter then came at Simmons with the meme treatment, especially since Simmons had just been talking up his elite defense after the last game that the Sixers played.

Adding another juicy layer of complexity to the matchup was the fact that Booker is currently dating Kendall Jenner, who is Simmons’ ex-girlfriend. That much was certainly not lost on Twitter either.

Between Simmons’ “best defender” claim and the amount of time Booker has been spending with Jenner lately, he probably made it a point to come out on Saturday with a vengeance

