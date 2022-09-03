Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts

A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.

Reaves, 24, will be entering his second season on the Lakers after posting 7.3 points per game with sharp defense as an undrafted rookie last year. Bryant, 27, just returned for his second stint as a Laker (having made his NBA debut with them back in 2017) but hasn’t played at all in over a year-and-a-half due to his injury.

There are multiple starting positions up for grabs alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and (if he is still on the team) Russell Westbrook. From last season’s team Malik Monk exited in free agency, Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson were traded, and Avery Bradley, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard were among those the Lakers did not bring back. Even if this newcomer will play a big part in the rotation, it is easy envision both Reaves (as the starting 2) and Bryant (starting 5) winning starter’s spots.