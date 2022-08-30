Report reveals Lakers’ plan for Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers ran the risk of creating an awkward locker room dynamic when they acquired Patrick Beverley in a trade with the Utah Jazz last week, but it does not sound like they expect any issues between the veteran guard and his former rivals.

Beverley often clashed with the Lakers during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers. He has also publicly feuded with Russell Westbrook for the better part of the last 10 years.

None of that is an issue, according to Marc Stein. The NBA reporter was told by sources that Westbrook and Beverley have been in touch with one another since the Lakers traded for Beverley. Head coach Darvin Ham has also informed the two players that he has lineups in mind where they would be playing alongside one another.

There is still a possibility that the Lakers could trade Westbrook, and many felt the Beverley move was further evidence that they plan to do just that. However, Ham has repeatedly said he is looking forward to working with the nine-time All-Star. LeBron James also recently predicted Westbrook is going to have a huge season in 2022-23, and Beverley co-signed on the message.

If the Lakers do intend to keep Westbrook, they obviously believe there will be no issues between him and Beverley.