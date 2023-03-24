Ty Lue could step down as Clippers coach after season?

The Los Angeles Clippers have not lived up to expectations since adding the promising duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019. Whether it’s Leonard or George, one or the other always seems to be missing time due to an injury. Currently, it’s George who is out due to a sprained knee.

The Clippers could be a dangerous team in the playoffs if they are healthy, but their health has always been the big question. If they’re not healthy, and things don’t go well in the postseason, they could be a team looking to make some changes, according to one reporter.

In the Yahoo Sports podcast “No Cap Room,” Jake Fischer discussed the possibility of the Clippers making some changes if they have a disappointing finish this season. Namely, Fischer suggests that Lue could step down.

“There’s been chatter about [Ty Lue] in theory removing himself from the situation at a certain point in time. So there’s a lot I think at stake on the other side of LA,” Fischer said (8:04 mark).

The Clippers went 42-40 and missed the playoffs under Lue last season, though they reached the conference finals the year before.

The Clippers entered play on Thursday 38-35, which has them towards the top of a tightly-bunched Western Conference. Several teams are likely to disappoint relative to expectations, which could lead to major changes over the offseason. Fischer believes Lue leaving after just three seasons on the job could be a possibility.

H/T NBA Central