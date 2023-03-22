Extent of Paul George’s knee injury revealed

The LA Clippers appear to have dodged a real bullet with the Paul George injury situation.

The team announced in a release on Wednesday that the All-Star swingman George underwent imaging that revealed a sprained right knee. He will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, the Clippers said.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN adds that George is expected to miss the final nine games of the regular season (which ends on Apr. 9). However, George’s timeline for a potential playoff return will be clearer once he is re-evaluated.

In the grand scheme of things, that is excellent news considering how bad George’s injury, which he suffered while grabbing a rebound in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, looked initially. You can see the video of his injury here.

The Clippers are now 38-35 on the season, which has them fifth in the West and 1.5 games ahead of the play-in tournament zone. If Kawhi Leonard can step up and if Norman Powell (shoulder) can return from injury soon, the Clippers may be able to survive these last few weeks of the regular season without George and look ahead to the postseason.