 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 25, 2022

Tyler Herro wears beach outfit on bench during Game 5

May 25, 2022
by Larry Brown

Tyler Herro on the sidelines

Tyler Herro was unable to play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night due to a groin injury. But the Sixth Man of the Year fit in perfectly in Miami with his street clothes.

Herro was seen wearing a white button down shirt and shorts outfit, plus some sunglasses despite the game being indoors. He looked like he had just stepped into the arena after a day on his yacht.

Nice outfit.

Herro averaged 20.7 points per game during the regular season and was the Heat’s second-leading scorer. Miami missed him badly. Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry all shot poorly for the second consecutive game.

Herro has now missed consecutive games in the series.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus