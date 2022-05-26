Tyler Herro wears beach outfit on bench during Game 5

Tyler Herro was unable to play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night due to a groin injury. But the Sixth Man of the Year fit in perfectly in Miami with his street clothes.

Herro was seen wearing a white button down shirt and shorts outfit, plus some sunglasses despite the game being indoors. He looked like he had just stepped into the arena after a day on his yacht.

Tyler Herro's South Beach fit for Game 5 🏝 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/p0WX1lhpY1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2022

"He's got nice shades" 😎 — Mike Breen on Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/yb6Bmy46Wg — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) May 26, 2022

Nice outfit.

Herro averaged 20.7 points per game during the regular season and was the Heat’s second-leading scorer. Miami missed him badly. Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry all shot poorly for the second consecutive game.

Herro has now missed consecutive games in the series.