Tyler Herro has great reason for extra motivation

Tyler Herro put together one of the best playoff games we have ever seen from a rookie in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. While the 37-point performance was an outstanding personal achievement, Herro says winning for one of his teammates is his biggest source of motivation.

After he led the Miami Heat to a 112-109 win over the Boston Celtics, Herro said he is driven in part by wanting to get Jimmy Butler to the NBA Finals.

Herro on Heat Live Postgame: “I more wanna do it for Jimmy (Butler), though… He hasn’t been to the Finals. I wanna do it for him… He’s been a great big brother for me since I’ve been in Miami, and I know how much it means for him to win. And I wanna help him get there.” — Izzy Gutierrez (@IzGutierrez) September 24, 2020

Butler is in his ninth NBA season and has never been to the Finals. He’s considered one of the hardest-working players in the league, so you can understand why Herro is motivated to play hard for him.

Herro’s huge night on Wednesday put him in some truly elite company. No one expected him to put the Heat on his back in an Eastern Conference Finals game, especially after he was only the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft. You have to admire the unselfish attitude.